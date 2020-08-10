MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at the Unique Kids Preschool and Preparatory school began a new school year today, but with a different classroom setting.

“Online learning does not work. They need to be in class. So I just feel like they need to come in class,” said Sharon Laing, the director and owner of Unique Kids Preschool and Unique kids Preparatory school.

Laing told us she believes a student needs the in person interaction with their teachers, to learn more in depth.

Which is why following CDC guidelines, they made the decision to open their doors with a smart and safe protocol.

Laing said the once a student enters the building, they have their temperature taken. Once going through the doors, they must sanitize their hands.

They can only enter if their temperature is less than 100.

Upon entering a classroom, students must clean their hands again and site at their assigned desk. Each desk has acrylic sheets surrounding it.

To enforce social distancing, the school also has markers on the walls of the hallway.

“So these markers are at least about three feet about. It’s a little hard to keep them 6 feet exactly when the kids are lining up. However, when they are lined up, they do not face each other,” said Laing.

To ensure their children are safe, a HALO UV light was also installed in their AC system.

“This cleans out the air throughout the building. We put one in every unit,” said Laing.

Laing said she hopes their safety model encourages other schools to open.