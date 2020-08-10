TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in a roundtable discussion about reopening schools.
Speaking at Winthrop College Prep Academy in Riverview, the two praised the school’s plan for re-opening and giving parents a choice on how their children return to school.
“I’m supportive of parents having the option of distance learning. I think they have to make decisions for their families, and we want to continue to empower folks with that,” DeSantis said.
Meanwhile, the largest teacher’s union in the state is suing the DeSantis administration.
The union claims it’s unconstitutional for them to force on campus learning five days a week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Some schools started to reopen Monday, while others are scheduled to begin classes on August 31st.
