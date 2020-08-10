FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A church in Plantation held a Sunday service adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saint Benedict’s Episcopal Church held its first drive-thru mass. Parishioners were able to dial up Father Albert Cutie’s sermon on their car radios.
This is the first time in five months the church has been able to gather on the property since COVID-19 restrictions.
Up until Sunday, masses were streamed online.
“They’ve been watching us on Facebook seven days a week, with mass and leading prayers, but it’s not the same. When people come onto the property they feel like they’re coming home,” said Father Cutie.
Father Cutie said Sunday’s drive-thru mass won’t be the last. He said they will continue to provide this new way of church until they are able to gather again safely.
