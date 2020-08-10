MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Body camera video released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows officers rescuing a 4-year-old boy and his mother who were nearly drowning in a northeast Miami-Dade canal last month.

Officers told CBS4 they were called to 2360 Northeast 192nd Street on July 30 to reports of a woman screaming for help.

“We went in emergency mode,” said Officer Edwin Ramos who has been a police officer for more than 15 years. “When we got there, we jumped the wall because there was no access to the backyard. At that point, we saw her in the middle of the lake screaming for help. We told her to come near us when we saw she was holding a baby.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, the mother appeared to be intoxicated and refused to comply with rescue attempts.

“After numerous attempts to save the child, the child’s mother pushed herself away from the officers, with the child in her arms and began to disappear momentarily into the murky water,” Miami-Dade Police said in a press release on Monday.

Officers Ramos and Officer Sergio Cordova were two of the four officers who responded to the call.

Officer Cordova, who has 2 and a half years of experience on the force, made another attempt and successfully grabbed the 4-year-old from the water.

“I leaned forward trying to reach for the baby,” Officer Cordova told CBS4. “In my mind, all I had was ‘I’ve got to get that baby out of the water’.”

Police didn’t specify how the mother ended up in the water but said her 4-year-old jumped in in an attempt to save her. The boy and the mother, police said, are okay. According to police, the mother was Baker Acted following the rescue.

Officers Cordova and Ramos said Monday they will never forget this day.