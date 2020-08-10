MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach’s mayor says while the downward trend of COVID cases is a step in the right direction, the numbers are still too high.

When it comes to cases, Miami Beach ranks 28th compared to other cities in the state. Mayor Dan Gelber says he’s seeing the infection rate drop.

“When it comes to our residents’ perspective, our numbers are going down and has never been as high as other parts of the county,” he said.

With nice sunny weather mixed with the popular beaches, he welcomes visitors but wants to make sure everyone is safe.

“Our city is sort of a playground for other areas, so 92,000 residents in the morning, we could have 200,000 in the city by the evening,” he said.

People are still stopping by testing sites, like the one near the Miami Beach Convention Center. Some chose the drive-thru, while others walked up.

Countywide, numbers are showing more and more people testing are getting negative results.

“The numbers may be going down in the region, but they’re not where they should be. We are better, but we are not good at all,” Gelber said.

The Florida Department of Health has recorded a 2-week average positivity rate of 14.6% for Miami-Dade. Broward’s two-week average is 10.7%.

Medical experts said that’s still a sign there’s too much virus in the community.

“New York is just thinking about opening schools and their rate is under 1%. Think about that. The virus has to substantially subside,” Gelber said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is dropping. However, hundreds are still fighting for their lives.

In Miami-Dade, close to 430 people are in the ICU battling COVID-19. More than 300 of them are on a ventilator.

In Broward, numbers show more than 440 adults are in the ICU. It’s unclear how many have coronavirus and are on a ventilator.

“That’s going to take a bit more time. People need to keep wearing their masks and exercising physical distancing because that’s the only way we will have a shot at opening up,” Gelber said.