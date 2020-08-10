  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police reform has taken a step forward in Fort Lauderdale.

LaToya Ratlieff, who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet during a May protest in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, met with Mayor Dean Trantalis on Monday.

A statement from the mayor’s office said Ratlieff “presented a list of reforms she believes are necessary to promote a safer and more equal environment.”

RELATED: Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione Reassigned

The mayor’s office added they hopes this “will be an ongoing dialogue” until they’ve “accomplished a shared goal of enacting new and best practices.”

Ratlieff has agreed to provide a formal statement to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Internal Affairs team as part of their investigation into the incident at the protest.

