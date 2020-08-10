MIAMI (CBSMiami) – MK Takeaways is a family-owned, neighborhood food service concept offering made-from-scratch, chef-prepared meals that are home delivered quickly and with care.

Michael and Karen Stanley are the MK husband and wife team behind the concept with this slogan.

“Started off in our kitchen, finished in yours, ”said Karen Stanley, co-founder.

Since 2008, the Stanleys owned and operated ‘Yummy in My Tummy’, a successful organic and natural school lunch program serving 90 schools across Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The idea for MK Takeaways started during the COVID shutdowns when that program came to a halt.

They knew they had the know-how to create high-quality food and have it delivered with easy to finish-off instructions, so the food doesn’t arrive lukewarm.

“So basically you take it home, you heat it up and you eat it, yes? “ asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Exactly,” said Karen Stanley.” You follow directions and there are some that are ready to eat but it’s really finished off.”

“We want you to be able to sit down when you’re ready to eat and not lose the integrity of the food or lose the integrity of what it was mean to be,” said Michael Stanley.

The menu has many options and you can order for just one or up to six people. The food is made in their Sunrise-based kitchen where chefs prepare and package each dish.

“We tested on family friends and our kids who are all incredibly honest to get the feedback, so we can make sure we’re bringing a high-quality, high tested product,” said Karen Stanley.

“Okay, we’re changing things up with the first-ever, family edition of Taste of Town -Take Home, and I’m going to let them do the tasting,” said CBS4”s Lisa Petrillo who had her two children and husband be the taste testers.

First up, Skylar with the broccoli rabe and sausage Orecchiette.

“We got the little bite from the broccoli rabe, not completely cooked, a little smokiness from the sausage. The pasta is cooked perfectly, al dente. It’s really, really good” Skylar said.

Dylan sampled the maple rubbed salmon with cilantro rice.

“The maple adds a whole new element of flavor complexity to the whole situation. The cilantro rice is really refreshing. It’s a citrus type of flavor that’s really nice,” he said.

And finally Lisa’s husband Bill with pork chops topped with maple chutney

“Tt’s the best of all worlds. Restaurant quality food at home with my family. Nothing could be better,” he said.

MK Takeaways is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

