KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – One night after a video surfaced showing Key West police officers handcuffing a little boy nearly two years ago, his family is planning to sue.
Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump posted the body camera video late Sunday night.
Officers had told the boy, who we’re told has special needs, they wanted to “scare him straight” as they were cuffing him in December of 2018.
The child was eventually taken away from his school.
The Key West police chief told CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald Monday night that officers did nothing wrong.
Crump is planning to speak Tuesday morning about his plans to represent the boy’s family in a federal lawsuit.
