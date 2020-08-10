FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting of an 11-year-old and a woman on Saturday but the gunman remains on the loose.

Police say Stanley Johnson, 61, gave a man the gun during his fight with another man across the street from Broward Central Bus Terminal and near Fort Lauderdale City Hall.

The man started shooting and the child and woman and woman were hit. Police said they are not related.

“They’re two innocent victims. Just minding their business. Wrong place at the wrong time,” Fort Lauderdale Police Asst. Chief Frank Sousa said.

“It was pow, pow, pow, very loud. It was very scary. I never witnessed anything like that in my life,” said Lyndsey H.

“Before the cop cars got there the shooting kept going and going. We thought he would shoot more people, thank God he did not” she added.

Johnson, from Lauderhill, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area and tracking leads trying to find the shooter.

The woman and child are listed as stable at Broward Health Medical Center.