FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An 11-year-old and a woman were injured during a shooting Saturday in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“They’re two innocent victims. Just minding their business. Wrong place at the wrong time,” Fort Lauderdale Police Asst. Chief Frank Sousa said.

Both were wounded in a busy area right across the street from Broward Central Bus Terminal and near Fort Lauderdale City Hall.

It’s unclear if there was a small gathering near a table, chairs and barbecue grill in the area when bullets went flying around 6:30 Saturday evening.

“There was some sort of disturbance here at NW 1 St and 1 Ave where eventually where that disturbance escalated into gunfire,” Sousa said.

Investigators didn’t immediately say where the woman and child were hurt. But officers did have a few devices with them to help their injuries until they arrived at the hospital.

“Officers immediately began life saving measures by applying a tourniquet and chest seals to the victims and making sure the path was clear for EMS to be able to take those victims to the hospital,” the assistant chief said.

Because of how popular the area is, investigators are leaning on cameras to help understand what led to the innocent pair being hurt and who is responsible.

“We don’t have much in terms of a description at this point. Investigators are on scene combing surveillance cameras and speaking to witnesses,” he said.

On top of whatever evidence is found on the scene, investigators are always leaning on the eyes and ears of the community to help them make an arrest.

“We implore members of the public or anyone who may have witnessed this to please come forward. This is a senseless shooting that should not have happened where ultimately impacting a young child who was out here innocently,” Sousa said.

Police have not told us if the woman and child are related.

At last check, police didn’t have an update on their conditions at Broward Health Medical Center.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.