MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 8, 2020.

FLORIDA: 526,577 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 8,502
  • Total Florida Deaths: 8,233
  • New Deaths: 182  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 30,251
  • Total Tests: 3,952,028
  • Negative Test Results: 3,419,295
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.62%

MIAMI-DADE: 131,217 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 1,808
  • Total Deaths: 1,838
  • New Deaths: 29  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,234
  • Total Tests: 668,822
  • Negative: 537,740
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.5%

BROWARD: 61,614 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 868
  • Total Deaths: 789
  • New Deaths: 7 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 3,833
  • Total Tests: 424,921
  • Negative: 363,449
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.96%

MONROE: 1,514 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 58
  • Total Deaths: 13
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 98
  • Total Tests: 13,234
  • Negative: 11,766
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.92%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 4,957,653 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 161,456 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 19,412,292 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 722,066
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

