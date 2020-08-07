MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami is ranked the 16th most pet-friendly city in the United States by WalletHub.

WalletHub wanted to see where pets can “enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank.”

The company compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities using 25 key metrics. It’s data ranges from pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

While Miami came in 16 out of 100, two other Florida cities cracked the top ten including Tampa, which took the No. 1 spot and Orlando which ranks No. 4.

Here is the top 10 most pet-friendly cities:

Tampa, Fla. Austin, Texas Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando, Fla. Seattle, Wash. Louis, Mo. Atlanta, Ga. New Orleans, La. Birmingham, Ala. San Diego, Calif.

Miami came in No. 1 in the most veterinarians per Capita and No. 5 in most pet businesses per capita.

If you’re looking for the city with the most dog-friendly restaurants per capita, that honor goes to Orlando.

The other Florida cities that made the list were St. Petersburg at No. 26, Hialeah at No. 47, and Jacksonville at No. 62.

Which cities came in last?

91. Newark, NJ.

92. Chula Vista, CA.

93. Mesa, AZ.

94. Buffalo, NY.

95. Laredo, TX.

96. Bakersfield, CA.

97. Honolulu, HI

98. Santa Ana, CA

99. San Bernardino, CA

100. Fresno, CA

Click here for WalletHub’s full list of pet-friendly cities.