  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cape Canaveral, Local TV, Miami News, SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/CNN) – While you were sleeping, SpaceX launched 57 Starlink satellites and two satellites from BlackSky into space.

This was SpaceX's tenth Starlink mission.

All the Starlink satellites on this flight have a deployable visor to block sunlight reflecting on the brightest parts of the satellites.

SpaceX is using the satellites to construct a constellation to provide internet access across the globe.

The BlackSky satellites were on this mission as part of the rideshare agreement with Spaceflight Inc.

(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

Comments