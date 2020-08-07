Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/CNN) – While you were sleeping, SpaceX launched 57 Starlink satellites and two satellites from BlackSky into space.
This was SpaceX's tenth Starlink mission.
All the Starlink satellites on this flight have a deployable visor to block sunlight reflecting on the brightest parts of the satellites.
SpaceX is using the satellites to construct a constellation to provide internet access across the globe.
The BlackSky satellites were on this mission as part of the rideshare agreement with Spaceflight Inc.
