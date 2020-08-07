Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small plane made an emergency landing late Friday night on the westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, just east of University Drive.
A couple of lanes were blocked on the highway as authorities were investigating the incident.
Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area as Sawgrass northbound ramps at Sample Rd., University, & Coral Ridge were closed.
The pilot of the Piper PA-28, who was the only occupant aboard, was said to be uninjured.
The plane had been moved to the side of the highway by 11:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.