MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, dry start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida.

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Passing storms develop later but not looking as widespread as the past few days.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with lows around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs near normal in the low 90s. Some storms will be possible, but with a stronger ocean breeze in place, most storms will be steered inland and to the west coast. More of the same on Sunday with highs in the low 90s and scattered storms possible. This typical Summer-time weather pattern will likely continue through early next week.

Although NOAA and Colorado State University meteorologists are now forecasting an extremely active hurricane season, it is quiet for now in the tropics. Cyclone development is not expected in the next three to five days. But we should all be prepared because we are still about a month away from the peak of the season which takes place on September 10th.