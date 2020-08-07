MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say an argument led a jet skier on a Dania Beach canal to shoot another man who was on land. Now, authorities would like your help in identifying the accused shooter.
BSO detectives say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, in the area of 1401 Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and found a man who had been shot. Officials said the victim refused treatment.
Police said detectives were able to locate a surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as a 25-30 years of age male with short black hair, operating a blue jet ski.
Authorities said the suspect had a verbal argument with the victim and subsequently shot him, grazing the victim’s left upper thigh, causing a small laceration.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-476-4730. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
