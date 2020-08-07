MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Dale Holness is holding firm with keeping 10 p.m. as closing time for restaurants in the county.
Mayor Holness was asked to push that time back to midnight, during a conference call on Friday afternoon with other mayors from across the county.
Holness said that will not happen right now, even though positivity rates are declining.
“We are seeing a decrease in the numbers of positivity rates. It’s down to less than 10% over a three-day period. Both Memorial Healthcare and Broward General have indicated that they’ve seen a substantial drop in the number of patients coming in for COVID-19 care so that’s a positive.”
Mayor Holness also said that enforcement is going well with BSO handing out 100 citations in the last week and that unauthorized parties are now under control.
