MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The University of Miami’s newly revamped 2020 ACC schedule is now set.
The ACC released the dates of UM’s games on Thursday after announcing the new opponents for the upcoming schedule last week. The ACC also announced it is going to a 10-game conference schedule, with one non-conference opponent.
The Hurricanes will begin the 2020 season at home against Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Canes will also host rival Florida State on Sept. 26, travel to Clemson Oct. 10. Clemson are the national championship runner-ups.
Here’s the entire revamped schedule.
- Sept. 10 – UAB
- Sat., Sept. 19 – at Louisville*
- Sat., Sept. 26 – Florida State*
- Sat., Oct. 3 – open date
- Sat., Oct. 10 – at Clemson*
- Sat., Oct. 17 – Pittsburgh*
- Sat., Oct. 24 – Virginia*
- Sat., Oct. 31 – open date
- Fri., Nov. 6 – at NC State*
- Sat., Nov. 14 – at Virginia Tech*
- Sat., Nov. 21 – Georgia Tech*
- Sat., Nov. 28 – at Wake Forest
- Sat., Dec. 5 – North Carolina
What about the fans?
According to UM athletic director Blake James, the team is still working with Hard Rock Stadium to come up with fan capacity plans. Season ticket holders will be notified of their options and its possible fans will not be allowed at all, said CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
