MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have two people detained after a man was shot in West Miami-Dade Thursday night.
The shooting happened near SW 82 Ave. and SW 8 St.
According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was hit in the thigh.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Officers have detained two people, who could’ve possibly been witnesses to the shooting.
No word on the cause of the shooting or a description of the shooter.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
