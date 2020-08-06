  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMMom
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have two people detained after a man was shot in West Miami-Dade Thursday night.

The shooting happened near SW 82 Ave. and SW 8 St.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was hit in the thigh.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Officers have detained two people, who could’ve possibly been witnesses to the shooting.

No word on the cause of the shooting or a description of the shooter.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments