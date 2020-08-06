MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With so much attention being put on the reopening of schools in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned some of his attention to high school sports on Thursday.

The Florida High School Athletic Association Advisory Committee is still trying to determine when and how sports will start.

This is what the governor had to say when asked about sports:

“The message is sports is an important part of people’s lives. This is really significant for students, coaches, parents. The governor’s office is supportive of getting them back into competition. Obviously, you do it with care and safety.”

An athletic director’s advisory committee reportedly recommended high school football be delayed until the end of November.

But the FHSAA board of directors will not meet until later in August to decide on a possible start date.

A current proposal though allows for high school sports to begin practices on August 24th.