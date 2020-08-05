Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small single-engine plane went down at the water treatment plant in Virginia Key on Wednesday afternoon.
CBS4 cameras showed the yellow plane on the ground with minor damage.
The pilot, who was the only person aboard the aircraft at the time, was said to be OK.
City of Miami Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash.
The crash-landing took place on the side of the treatment plant and did not appear to cause major damage to the facility.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
