PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines woman was shot while chasing after a man on I-75 who she said stole money from her.
According to police, the man, possibly the woman’s ex-boyfriend, broke into her residence at SW 137th Avenue and SW 12th Street in Century Village just after 4 a.m.
Once inside, the man reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove off.
The woman gave chase as the pair drove northbound on I-75. Just before Sheridan Street, the man reportedly shot at the woman’s vehicle several times. One of the rounds struck her in the torso.
The woman called 911 as she drove herself to Memorial Hospital West where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the theft and shooting is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200, email to tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
