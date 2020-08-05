Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday got off to a warm, steamy start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
It was mainly dry, just a few showers moved across parts of South Florida.
Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity. Passing storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday due to some lingering moisture.
This weekend the rain chance will be lower due to some drier air moving in. Highs will continue in the low 90s with the potential for mostly inland storms.
