TAMPA (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Florida man is accused of going on a racist rant and attacking a female bartender in Nokomis, near Sarasota.

It happened when the employees of “Pop’s Sunset Grill” tried to keep the man, identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Schock, from entering the restaurant.

A sheriff’s report said Schock made threats of hurting people inside the restaurant and said he had a gun.

In the video captured by a restaurant patron, Schock also yelled, “The Aryan nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos will be my closest relatives, I promise you.”

(Warning: The social media video contains foul language and violence some people might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Then, he is seen walking through an outside seating area where he made a sexual threat toward a woman.

“We have children in here,” said two men who confronted him.

Schock replied, “I don’t care, call Donald Trump. Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere.”

Then he walked toward the female staff bartender, Kisha Biche, and punched her, knocking her unconscious.

Several men ran to help her and also subdued Schock by putting him in a headlock until deputies arrived.

The bartender’s husband said he’s proud of his wife’s bravery but would like to see more severe charges for the man who hurt her.

“It does make me feel a little bit safer knowing that, not even for my wife, not for me, not for anyone else, but for anyone knowing that he is going to be more than likely staying behind bars until the law can do what the law needs to do,” said Tom Biche.

Court records show Schock has a criminal history out of Hardee County, he was released from state prison in December 2019.

Pop’s Sunset Grill sent out a statement regarding the incident.

“At approximately, 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a troubled 36-year-old male entered our premises and immediately began spewing erratic hate dialogue. We made every effort to remove him within minutes after his arrival while simultaneously speaking with 911 dispatch police officers. Unfortunately, he violently attacked one of our staff. He was immediately subdued and held until the Sheriff arrived.

“We’d like to thank our community for their unparalleled support and empathy. Pop’s Sunset Grill is grateful of the heroic efforts of our staff, owner and customers that apprehended the individual within seconds of his violent assault of our brave bartender that stood between him and our customers in a protective mode. She is recovering at home on paid medical leave. In the 20 years of our current ownership this is the first incident of violent assault.”

Biche suffered a concussion in the attack, according to a GoFundMe set up to help her family while she is out of work.

(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)