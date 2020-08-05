MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we bid adieu to Isaias and get ready for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, the researchers at Colorado State University has updated their forecast for this year.

On Wednesday, they increased the number of storms in the forecast and now say it will be an extremely active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

They are predicting 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, 5 of which will become major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Last April, their initial forecast called for 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

In an average season, we see 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

The new forecast total includes Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, and Isaias which have formed in the Atlantic as of August 4th.

So far this year, we have had 9 named storms of which 3 became hurricanes. There have been no major hurricanes at this point.

The reason for the increase, according to university researchers, is due to sea surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic are much warmer than normal, and vertical wind shear is well below average.

“We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” according to a statement from the university.