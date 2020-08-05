Comments
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – An upset passenger attacked a Lyft driver in Flagler County.
Sheriff’s deputies said Travis Smith, 36, was upset about a plastic divider in the vehicle so he ripped it down and then put the driver in a chokehold.
As the fight continued outside the car, it started to roll away. The driver had to jump back in to get it to stop.
He suffered minor injuries.
Smith was charged with battery and child abuse charges because his seven-year-old son was in the car with him.
