MIAMI (CBSMiami) — BIG BROTHER returns Wednesday August 5 with an All-Stars edition. The summer reality hit debuts with a live, two-hour, move-in premiere event from 9:00-11:00 PM on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access

This summer marks BIG BROTHER’s 20th anniversary since debuting on CBS on July 5, 2000.

Season 22 is the second time in the series’ history to feature an All-Star cast, the first being in 2006.

In a BIG BROTHER first, the season premiere will be live and the “All-Star” cast will be revealed as they move into the house, during the two-hour live premiere.

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

The house received a major makeover for the new season.

“The All-Star Loft is amazing!” said Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, Executive Producers, Big Brother. “It not only has an artistic nod to Big Brother past, but this house actually holds the key to some new twists that will keep these All-Stars on their toes all season long!”

BIG BROTHER will once again have three weekly episodes.

Following the premiere on August 5, the series’ second episode will air Sunday, August 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, August 12, BIG BROTHER airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Plus – CBS All Access’ BIG BROTHER Live Feeds offer an in-depth, exclusive pass to the show across platforms. Fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house when the Live Feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 PM, PT/2:30 AM, ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service.