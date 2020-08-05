Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least five construction workers were injured Wednesday morning when concrete slabs partially collapsed at a construction site in Miami, authorities said.
The incident took place near Brickell Plaza, between 8th and 9th streets.
A City of Miami spokesperson said the construction workers were trying to transport the slabs to a higher floor when they fell injuring them.
The workers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where their condition is currently unknown.
Officials said at one point, several were workers trapped.
Miami Police are assisting with traffic and have shut down some streets in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
