MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Isaias is moving across southeast Virginia.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, it was about 15 miles south-southeast of Tappahannock, Virginia.

Isaias is moving toward the north-northeast near 33 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and move across the northeastern United States into southern Canada Tuesday night.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Surf City, North Carolina to Eastport Maine

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

Widespread tropical-storm conditions are expected in tropical storm warning area from coastal North Carolina through the mid-Atlantic states, including portions of the Chesapeake Bay region on Tuesday, with wind gusts to hurricane force possible. These winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

Only gradual weakening is anticipated while Isaias moves north-northeastward near the mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday. A faster rate of weakening is expected to begin Tuesday night, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

