MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias continue to spread north-northeast along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the center was about 70 miles southwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Isaias is moving toward the north-northeast near 35 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and move across the northeastern United States into southern Canada Tuesday night.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- North of Duck, North Carolina to Eastport Maine
- Chesapeake Bay
- Tidal Potomac River
- Delaware Bay
- Long Island and Long Island Sound
- Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island
Widespread tropical-storm conditions are expected in the
tropical storm warning area in the mid-Atlantic states, including portions of the Chesapeake Bay region on Tuesday, with wind gusts to hurricane force possible. These winds could cause significant tree damage and power outages.
A faster rate of weakening is expected to begin Tuesday night, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
