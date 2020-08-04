MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a shout-out to man’s best friend, a new album titled “Rock and Roll Over.”

Seventeen Nashville songwriters and artists banded together to ‘unleash’ this album featuring all original songs for dog lovers on JustFurrFun.com. Everyone can download their favorite songs for free. They only ask that you make a donation to the nearest animal shelter listed on their site.

“It’s a great way to get back, it’s a great way to give back. All of the artists and the songs were produced while the artists were in lockdown in their homes so it’s really a creative way to give back,” said Cherie Wachter, Vice President of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County.

The production was inspired and sponsored by the marketing agency Moosylvania, to share the joy and love of dogs and support adoption during this challenging time.

Many songwriters and artists are slow now thanks to COVID so everyone was happy to embark on this project.

Steve McWilliams is a singer/songwriter out of Nashville. He and his wife Debra, of the band The True Hearts, wrote two songs on the album.

“This project came along at a perfect time. It was just perfect. Everybody that contributed to the project just really gave it their all, nobody mailed it in. Every song is fantastic,” he said.

Each of the 20 nationwide shelters participating received a video PSA featuring their specific pets in need of adoption, synched to the song, “Mutts Will Rule the World.”

“Our shelter, like so many other non-profits, had to cancel so many of our fundraising events and other services. So the income that would typically be coming in is not there. So, Just Furr Fun is a fabulous way for us to raise some much-needed funds for the animals that we’re taking care of every day,” Wachter said.

“Anyone who downloads this song can take it and make a video,” McWilliams said.

“And I will say my cats, they’ve been helping me. They were listening to the songs and they want to know when a cat version is coming out,” said Wachter.

For more info and to download “Rock and Roll Over” go to JustFurrFun.com.