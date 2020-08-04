MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of the 17 victims of the Parkland massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would have turned 20 years old on Tuesday.
In his honor, his family is holding a 20-hour virtual fundraiser on their Facebook page focused on the fight against gun violence.
The event, which started at 6:00 a.m. August 4, includes a long guest of political leaders, sports stars, famous musicians and powerful activists including Former Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, Mark Cuban, Senator Elizabeth Warren, actress and activist Alyssa Milano, Pearl Jam, will.i.am and more.
There are also musical performances and an auction with proceeds going to Change The Ref.
Auction items include a Lin Manuel Miranda signed Hamilton Broadway Theater Playbill and a hand-painted Epiphone electric guitar signed by Joe Bonamassa and other items.
CBS4 photojournalist Adam Spunt put together a small compilation of Guacathon 2020. Click the video above to watch and Click here to watch the virtual event on Facebook.
