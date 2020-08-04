MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a steamy start to Tuesday in South Florida with just a few showers and storms.
As we continue through the early afternoon hours, expect steamy conditions with afternoon temperatures in the low and mid-90s. Also, heave the rain gear handy, as our atmosphere remains unstable due to the moisture tail of Isaias, daytime heating and southerly flow will help spark showers and storms that may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
The deep tropical moisture over South Florida will move north into Central Florida by late-week and that’s when rain chances will decrease and an easterly wind returns. So a more typical summertime pattern will set up for Friday and the weekend.
Forecast highs will top the low 90s while overnight lows will be in the muggy upper 70s to low 80s.
