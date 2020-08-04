POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Homicide investigators are begging for leads in a fatal shooting that left a transgender woman dead.

Bree Black was shot to death on July 3rd outside her Pompano Beach apartment at NW 2nd Avenue and 12th Street.

Investigators said it happened while hundreds of people were around celebrating the July 4th holiday.

At this point, deputies have received no calls or tips about the case. They’re checking to see if she was murdered because she’s transgender.

“In the United States, the transgender community is targeted, discriminated against,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “We would like get to a conclusion and understand whether or not this was a matter of a hate crime.”

Nik Harris with Transinclusive Group has been in touch family.

“Bree was a person like any other person. They have a hole in their family. They’re hurting. They just had to plan a funeral for a loved one,” Harris said. “To have that compounded with the fact that they have no justice for Bree, it’s upsetting to them.”

If you know anything about Bree Black’s murder, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000. BSO is stressing you can remain anonymous.