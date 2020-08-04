FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In just about two weeks, Broward County Public Schools will start the new school year and it will look very different from years past.

Due to the pandemic, students will start the year on August 19th with eLearning, taking classes online.

In remarks to a special meeting of the county’s School Board on Tuesday, Superintendent Robert W. Runcie also recommended that students with special needs also begin the year through eLearning.

Some parents of special needs students have complained that distance learning doesn’t work for their children.

Runcie said the district is exploring the development of a pilot program for face-to-face instruction with willing Exceptional Student Education families and teachers.

The Broward Teachers Union, the Federation of Public and Private Employees, the Broward Principals’ and Assistants’ Association, and the Confidential Office Personnel Association are all against a proposed reopening of schools for face-to-face learning for Exceptional Students.

Runcie said his staff spoke with teachers, school-based administrators, and those in the ESE work stream, and admits there are logistical challenges for providing limited in-person education.

“Last week on Thursday I culminated this effort through a conversation with several dozen of our ESE teachers. I truly believe we make the best decisions when we listen and work with our staff who are on the front lines and closest to the work,” he said.

“Although we heard about the many challenges of trying to do this work while meeting the expectations of CDC guidelines and the advice of public health experts, we were also encouraged by the innovative strategies, that when done well, have been used by our educators to successfully engage our students with disabilities,” he added.

Runcie said coronavirus infection in the county is still averaging above 10 percent which is significantly higher than the recommended range to consider reopening schools.

“I do not recommend open up our schools for onsite instruction on the first day of school for anybody,” he said.

The superintended has instructed his staff to work on the possibility of establishing a pilot program at a limited number of schools, if they can find staff and families of students with disabilities, who are willing to participate, to begin in-person instruction in schools no earlier than August 31.

“This pilot effort will allow us to better learn and understand the issues and challenges which may come up and how we can mitigate them from this effort, and hopefully with improved pandemic conditions, we will be able to consider expanding school-based instruction for these particular students with disabilities,” said Runcie.

To help out parents who have to work during the day, the district also plans to create an afternoon and evening sessions to provide flexibility for families.

“This will also include counselors and academic support services. We will launch a focus Parent University to provide strategies and supports that we know many parents are struggling to support their children in this virtual method,” said Runcie.

The School Board will meet again on August 10th to discuss the final reopening plan.