MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to restrengthen in a Category 1 hurricane on Monday as it approaches the Carolinas.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the center of the storm was 115 east-southeast of Jacksonville.

Isaias was moving toward the north near 9 mph.

A turn the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is expected later Monday and Tuesday.

Some strengthening is anticipated on Monday, and Isaias is forecast to regain hurricane strength before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina Monday night.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

North of Surf City, North Carolina to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast Monday morning. The center of Isaias will then approach the coast of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area Monday afternoon. The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina tonight and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into

the northeastern United States by Tuesday night.

Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region Monday night and Tuesday.

