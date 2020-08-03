MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias is getting better organized and expected to make landfall Monday night at or near hurricane strength with dangerous winds and storm surge.

Strong wind and heavy rain is forecast from the eastern Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic coast.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the center of the storm was 60 miles south southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph. Isaias is moving toward the north northeast near 16 mph.

This general motion accompanied by a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through tonight followed by a further increase in the forward speed on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area this evening.

The center will then move inland across eastern North Carolina early Tuesday morning, move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday, and continue across the northeastern United States Tuesday night.

Isaias is expected to make landfall tonight at or near hurricane strength along the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina. Only gradual weakening is anticipated after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region tonight and Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Oregon Inlet North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Oregon Inlet North Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Surf City North Carolina to Stonington Maine

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Stonington to Eastport Maine

Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region Monday night and Tuesday.

