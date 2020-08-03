Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One man is dead, a second injured in an early morning shooting at a Pompano Beach motel.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just before 6 a.m. they received word of the shooting at the Travelodge in the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced dead.
Crime scene investigators were seen on the motel’s second floor, outside a room where a window was shattered.
