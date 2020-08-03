SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was attacked by a dog and forced to fire at the animal on Monday afternoon while he was investigating a property dispute in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Investigators say while checking out a property dispute call, the suspect fled the area.

While attempting to arrest him, police say, the officer was attacked by a dog in the area of 144th Avenue and 138th Court in Country Walk.

The dog did not survive.

The officer was not hurt.

The suspect, who was taken into custody, is only 15 years old, said police.

No other details have been made available.