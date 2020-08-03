MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new step on Monday toward speeding up COVID-19 test result turnaround times in Florida.

During a news conference at Broward Health’s corporate office in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. DeSantis announced that two state-run testing sites, Marlins Park in Miami and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, will add a lane for antigen testing starting Tuesday.

The antigen testing is for people who have symptoms of coronavirus and those over 65 years of age.

He added those antigen test results will be available within 15 minutes.

1,250 tests will be available per day at the two state-run sites.

So what is the difference between an antigen test and an antibody test?

An antigen is the part of a virus that elicits an immune response. Antigen tests look for antigen proteins. An antigen test can only reveal whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. Before or after the infection has passed, antigens won’t be present.

Antibody tests are blood tests that reveal if a person has already been exposed to the virus and developed immunities.

An RT-PCR nasopharyngeal test is the more common test to determine whether a person has the live virus.

While antigen tests yield faster results, they are also less accurate then RT-PCR tests, according to Healthline.com, which reports false-negative results from antigen tests may range as high as 20 to 30 percent.

The governor said antibody tests are also being added to testing sites across the state.