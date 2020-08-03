COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Coconut Creek 2-week-old Joshua Quinteron.
The Coconut Creek Police Department said Joshua was taken from the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive by his father, 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, after a domestic dispute.
According to responding offers, witnesses said Garcia was seen hitting and shaking Joshua as he ran away.
Investigators reported that Garcia took an Uber to Oakland Park, where he was seen getting out at the intersection of NE 10th Avenue and NE 38th Street.
The 2-week-old boy was wearing a grey and blue onesie, while Garcia was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants.
Garcia has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips on the left side of his neck.
If you have any information on Joshua’s whereabouts, please contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.
