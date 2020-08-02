MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isaias continues to bring heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over the northwestern Bahamas. The tropical storm warning and watch for the U.S. East Coast has been extended.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the center of the storm was 55 miles southeast of Fort Pierce.

Isaias is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday morning.

A turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the east coast of Florida today through late tonight.

On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore the coast of Georgia into the mid-Atlantic states.

Doppler radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Some fluctuations in strength will be possible during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

During the past couple of hours, the NOAA C-MAN station at Settlement Point, Grand Bahama Island, measured a wind gust of 64 mph. A wind gust to 62 mph was reported at Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. Along the east coast of Florida, tropical-storm-force wind gusts have been observed from Juno Beach northward to Port St. Lucie.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet Florida to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Interests elsewhere along the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States should monitor the progress of Isaias. Additional watches or warnings may be required later Sunday.

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC