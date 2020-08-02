MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isaias continues to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical storm conditions are close to the east coast of Florida.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the center of the storm was 40 miles east-southeast of West Palm Beach and 155 miles south-southeast of Cape Canaveral.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. A general northwestward motion is expected today, followed by a north-northwestward motion tonight.

A turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the east coast of Florida Sunday through late Sunday night.

On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

During the past couple of hours, a wind gust to 55 mph was reported at Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, and a Weatherflow observing site at Junno Beach Pier, Florida, measured a wind gust to 47 mph.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

Interests elsewhere along the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States should monitor the progress of Isaias. Additional watches or warnings may be required later Sunday.

