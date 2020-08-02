INTERACTIVE TRACKERTracking Storm Isaias
By Jim DeFede
This week’s Facing South Florida focused the race for Miami-Dade County mayor.

DeFede devoted the first half of the program to a one-on-one interview with mayoral candidate and current Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.

The second half of the program was DeFede’s one-on-one interview with mayoral candidate and current Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo.

Seven candidates will face off in the August 18th primary. Only two will move on to the general election in November.

GUESTS: Miami-Dade Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo

