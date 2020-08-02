Comments
This week’s Facing South Florida focused the race for Miami-Dade County mayor.
DeFede devoted the first half of the program to a one-on-one interview with mayoral candidate and current Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.
The second half of the program was DeFede’s one-on-one interview with mayoral candidate and current Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo.
Seven candidates will face off in the August 18th primary. Only two will move on to the general election in November.
GUESTS: Miami-Dade Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo
