MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ragged eye of Hurricane Isaias is near eastern Andros Island and the storm expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida late Saturday into Sunday.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was 50 miles south of Nassau, Bahamas.

It was moving to the northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 85 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by late Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over Andros Island in the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday morning and continue to move near or over the rest of Northwestern Bahamas on Saturday, and move near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday night through Sunday.

Little change in strength is expected through Sunday, and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane during this time.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

Hurricane conditions will continue to spread over the Northwestern Bahamas on Satuday.

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida Saturday night and will spread northward through Sunday. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength on Saturday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area, and are possible within the watch area, over southern Florida by Saturday afternoon or evening.

South Florida into east-Central Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.

