NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Three families in North Lauderdale are without a home after a roof leak caused a ceiling collapse.
It happened at a quad-plex home on SW 73rd Street Saturday afternoon.
First responders say the bad weather from Isaias is to the blame for the leak and ceiling collapse which left a gaping hole in the ceiling with water dripping inside the home.
“It’s been hard on my family, because now this place has been deemed unsafe to stay, so now we have to figure out where we’re going to go, where we’re going to stay,” said Arline Desinor, who lived in the building.
Nobody was hurt when the ceiling collapsed and the Red Cross is assisting the families.
