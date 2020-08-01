MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fugitive from North Carolina was killed in a shoot out with police in a South Miami-Dade home.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 25000 block of SW 147th Avenue.

When police went to arrest the 56-year-old man, he reported barricaded himself in the home.

A Special Response Team (SRT) along with the hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

A trying several times to get the man to surrender, SRT officers stormed into the home. When they did, police say the man shot at them, striking one officer on his ballistic vest.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire and the man was killed.

The officer who was shot was not injured.