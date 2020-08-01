WATCH LIVEGov. Ron DeSantis press conference on Hurricane Isaias
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMCBS 4 News Saturday Morning
    10:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Police Involved Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fugitive from North Carolina was killed in a shoot out with police in a South Miami-Dade home.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 25000 block of SW 147th Avenue.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • When police went to arrest the 56-year-old man, he reported barricaded himself in the home.

    A Special Response Team (SRT) along with the hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

    A trying several times to get the man to surrender, SRT officers stormed into the home. When they did, police say the man shot at them, striking one officer on his ballistic vest.

    Police said there was an exchange of gunfire and the man was killed.

    The officer who was shot was not injured.

    Comments