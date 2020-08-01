MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Isaias is emerging over the Straits of Florida as it edges closer to the state’s southeast coast.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was 140 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale.

It was moving to the northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by late Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over the Straits of Florida on Saturday night and approach the southeast coast of Florida early Sunday morning. Isaias is then forecast to move near or along the east coast of the Florida peninsula Sunday and Sunday night.

Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane through Monday, followed by slow weakening beginning Monday night or Tuesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

Hurricane conditions will continue to spread over the Northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida Saturday night and will spread northward through Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area, and are possible within the watch area, over southern Florida by Saturday afternoon or evening.

South Florida into east-Central Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.

North Miami Beach to the Jupiter Inlet could see a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet.

