LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA (CBSMiami) – A storm threat in the midst of a pandemic, it’s a double whammy South Florida has never faced before.

Thankfully, we are not talking about evacuations but Hurricane Isaias is a reminder that we have a long way to go in the 2020 hurricane season.

At the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier Saturday morning, beachgoers were taking in the calm before the storm.

Debbie Filippi from Davie said she’s been keeping up on Isaias progress.

“I have a few cases of water, lots of batteries, in case the power goes out some lanterns, I have plenty of food and I keep a lot of ice in the freezer and that kind of stuff,” she said.

On Friday in Hallandale Beach, which has been prone to flooding, people lined up to get sandbags.

“If you are in a low lying area, stay home during the storm,” Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper advised.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county is prepared.

“We have shelters that are on the ready. Thirty-four shelters, if we need to open them, we will.”

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport remains open, but that could change depending on weather conditions. Port Miami and Port Everglades are now closed, as are COVID-19 test sites. Those testing locations will open on Tuesday.

Friday night in Miami, some folks were still enjoying the nice weather with a meal outside.

Some businesses near Miracle Mile have sandbags in place while others said they will wait until Saturday morning to bring in tables and chairs.

Luis Ginestra, the CEO of the restaurant Boketto said business was already hurting from COVID-19 and now they’ll have to close up shop Saturday since only outdoor seating is allowed.

“We’re just going to wrap up furniture and everything inside the restaurant. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to close tomorrow because everything is outdoor seating with the rain, and the win we’re not going to be able to have business tomorrow.”