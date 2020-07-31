MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Anticipating squally weather from Hurricane Isaias, Miami-Dade is taking precautions.
The county’s more than 270 parks will close Friday night by 8 p.m.
Also closing Friday night – marinas, golf courses, the Deering Estate, and Miami-Dade County beaches.
They will stay closed through Saturday and possibly open on Sunday depending on conditions.
“Now is definitely the time for all residents and businesses to check their disaster kits and review their hurricane plans and remain alert about the developing storm,” said county Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Several coronavirus testing sites are also closed until next week. All of the state-run drive-thru and walk up sites are packing up in anticipation of the bad weather. The state hopes to open them again as soon as possible, by next Wednesday at the latest.
